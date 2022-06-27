17 bosses share their most satisfying 'you're speaking to the manager now' moment.

There are more important things in life than ruining a retail or service industry employee's day over a misspelled name on your Starbucks cup or other unhinged power trip. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your best 'you’re speaking to the manager right now' moment?" bosses everywhere were ready to share their most satisfying confrontation with a "Karen" on a mission.
A salesman walks into the reception area where I happened to be. I ask him if I can help him and he barely acknowledges my existence. A few more attempts and he says wants to talk to someone more senior.
At that moment one of the staff enters, who is older than me. The salesman immediately tries to flag him down and asks to speak to someone in charge. He points at me and says “Well the owner is standing right there” - zenic