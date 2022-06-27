17 bosses share their most satisfying 'you're speaking to the manager now' moment.

There's nothing that can make you seriously question society and your faith in humanity more than smiling while a stranger screams at you about their delayed side of ranch dressing or expired coupon...

There are more important things in life than ruining a retail or service industry employee's day over a misspelled name on your Starbucks cup or other unhinged power trip. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your best 'you’re speaking to the manager right now' moment?" bosses everywhere were ready to share their most satisfying confrontation with a "Karen" on a mission.

1.

A salesman walks into the reception area where I happened to be. I ask him if I can help him and he barely acknowledges my existence. A few more attempts and he says wants to talk to someone more senior.