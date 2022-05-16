17 bosses share the weirdest reason they've had to fire an employee.

A good boss doesn't ever enjoy firing an employee, but there's some occasional workplace behavior that is so bizarre it ends up being an office cautionary tale for years to come...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is the most messed up reason you have had to fire an employee for?" people were ready to share the dark or shocking ways people unfortunately lost their jobs.

1.

Kid drew a pirate on another guys name badge. The guy was paranoid that someone was trying to kill him, so HR determined that because the pirate had a sword I had to fire the guy who drew it. - drteq

2.

At Taco Bell, a woman training to be a manager peed her pants while working the drive thru and didn't bother to hide it or go clean herself up. A customer saw and called the health board. Most awkward conversation of my life. - Chrysstill

3.