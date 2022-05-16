17 bosses share the weirdest reason they've had to fire an employee.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is the most messed up reason you have had to fire an employee for?" people were ready to share the dark or shocking ways people unfortunately lost their jobs.
Kid drew a pirate on another guys name badge. The guy was paranoid that someone was trying to kill him, so HR determined that because the pirate had a sword I had to fire the guy who drew it. - drteq
At Taco Bell, a woman training to be a manager peed her pants while working the drive thru and didn't bother to hide it or go clean herself up. A customer saw and called the health board. Most awkward conversation of my life. - Chrysstill
My uncle fired a guy who thought it would be smart to call in sick so he could claim sick-leave money from his company while working for another company delivering stuff to his warehouse. He got caught when my uncle was to sign the delivery papers. Guy saw Nothing wrong in what he did. - VonSnoe