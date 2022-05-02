17 cashiers share the most annoying things customers do at the register.

So, when a Reddit user asked cashiers of the internet, "What is something that customers do, while you are ringing them up or checking them out, that pisses you off?" people who work in the wonderful world of retail were ready to share their biggest pet peeves.
After I make your vegan organic baptized skinny half-caf Brazilian chocolate mocha, at least have the decency to pick it up when I call out your name. If you're on your phone, you're probably an a*shole, and it doesn't exempt you from picking up your own coffee. I don't give a flying f*ck how important that conversation is, just get your drink.
One of my worst experiences was with a woman who talked on the phone while my coworker was taking her order, and while she was waiting. When I called her name, the woman held up her finger to me, as a sign to give her a second to finish her call. Why the woman couldn't just get her coffee was beyond me.