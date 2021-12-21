17 Christmas trees that hilariously sum up 2021.

2021 isn't exactly the picture-perfect, snowy, Santa cookie-cutter and unmasked, crowded Holly Jolly Christmas we hoped for...

With many forced to quarantine for yet another holiday away from their families, decorating the house to spend the day with a hot toddy and a marathon of fifteen movies with the same plot can feel more like a chore than a festive event.

Will the big city career woman sacrifice her toxic corporate job for her high school ex-boyfriend inn bartender who happens to still live in the small New England town her boss plans to buy? Find out tonight in 25 different ways as you watch hours on end of peppermint-flavored romance and still somehow are surprised by the end!

While tying a tree to the top of the car and decorating the branches with lights and hot chocolate can be a fun tradition, when the only holiday spirit you can muster up is just enough to glue an angel on the trash can, it's time to surrender to a different kind of celebration.