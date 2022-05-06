17 doctors share the most annoying thing that patients do during an appointment.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what do patients do that annoys do?" medical professionals everywhere were ready to reveal their personal patient pet peeves.
Say that they have a high pain threshold. No you f*cking don't. You get to make this claim if you're giving birth while browsing Reddit. Not if you scream and cry while getting your blood pressure taken. - JibesWith
Not showing up on time. My schedule is usually tight, and if some wheel throws it off, it doesn't just mess up my day, they are impinging on someone else's time. I just find it incredibly rude. I understand sh*t happens sometimes, and people can't help it, but some people are just chronically late, for no real reason. - calcaneus
Lying to a healthcare worker is the most irritating and infuriating this people can do. Honestly no one gives sh*t, but when you say your issues started 30 seconds ago, but it's been 3 weeks, it could be a very different potential diagnosis. - Drunk_DoctoringFTW