17 doctors share the most annoying thing that patients do during an appointment.

Working in healthcare requires extreme education, skill, patience, stamina, and the ability to stay calm while a patient pretends they have a medical degree because they read two whole paragraphs once on WedMD...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what do patients do that annoys do?" medical professionals everywhere were ready to reveal their personal patient pet peeves.

1.

Say that they have a high pain threshold. No you f*cking don't. You get to make this claim if you're giving birth while browsing Reddit. Not if you scream and cry while getting your blood pressure taken. - JibesWith

2.

Not showing up on time. My schedule is usually tight, and if some wheel throws it off, it doesn't just mess up my day, they are impinging on someone else's time. I just find it incredibly rude. I understand sh*t happens sometimes, and people can't help it, but some people are just chronically late, for no real reason. - calcaneus

3.