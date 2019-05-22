17 doctors share the funniest things patients have said on anesthesia. 'I trusted you, you lying f*ck.'

Going under for a surgery or a procedure is always a very jarring experience. If you think about it too much, you're letting strangers knock you out with drugs (that would be illegal if used recreationally by college students in a field) just so that they can cut your body open and stitch you back up. Pretty trippy!

Luckily for our entertainment, we all say fully insane things when we're high (shout out to all of our videos of us getting our wisdom teeth out!). Doctors and nurses probably see and hear the craziest things of all, though. So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "Anesthesiologists, what are the best things people have said under the gas?" the internet was ready to deliver the funniest high people moments they've heard.

1. Ha, "Doc___2020."

Happened today. Patient has a broken ankle fixed and was coming out of anesthesia when he was being wheeled out. The anesthesiologist accidentally hit the door frame on the way out. Patient: did you just do surgery on my leg? Anesthesiologist: yes you had surgery and are waking up from it Patient: then why are you running into things

2. Amazing, "janski12."