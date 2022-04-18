17 employees reveal how they got even with an 'evil' boss.

A truly drama-free workplace might not exist, but when the messiest person at the office happy hour is the person delegating tasks and making the most money...resentment can grow faster than mold in a frat house shower.

So, when a Reddit user with an "evil" boss asked, "What's the best way you have gotten even with a dodgy employer?" people were ready to share the hilarious, brilliant, or risky ways they got back at an authority figure from the depths of workplace hell.

1.

Waitressed for the summer in nyc. Owner was an overbearing pr*ck who treated his employees horribly. Most people put up with it because the money was so good. Restaurant was very upscale, good turnover etc. You could count on $200-$250 on any Thurs-Sun shift. (this was very early 80's so that kind of money for waitressing was fabulous).