17 entitled and clueless bosses who are bad at their jobs.

Anyone who has ever had a job where they fantasize regularly about rage-quitting mid-shift is familiar with the joy of a shamelessly bad boss...

Cryptic and passive aggressive staff group chats, unbearably long staff meetings about nothing, getting shamed over email for having the audacity to request an unpaid vacation...working for other people can be a bittersweet nightmare.

While most bosses try to keep staff spirits high, a shocking amount completely miss the mark. Making your employees feel like useless, replaceable money-making robots who exist strictly to work for you is never an effective method. Unless you plan to be brutally roasted by your former staff on social media, being kind and professional is the move.

So, if you're in the mood for some cathartic boss-shaming, here are the best posts we could find about bosses that need to go back to boss school.

1. The interior designer...

2. The "I told you so" boss...