17 escape room employees share the weirdest thing a customer has tried.

Escape rooms can be a fun team-building exercise, family excursion, or Spooky Season treat, but it's not always the carefree puzzle-solving adventure you had in mind...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in escape rooms, "what's the weirdest way you've seen customers try and solve an escape room?" people were ready to share the story of their funniest or most bizarre shift.

1.

Had a group of engineers who were familiar with the style of the lock effectively reverse engineer the lock. They showed us how they did it afterwards. - Snowf1ake222

2.