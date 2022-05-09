17 escape room employees share the weirdest thing a customer has tried.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in escape rooms, "what's the weirdest way you've seen customers try and solve an escape room?" people were ready to share the story of their funniest or most bizarre shift.
Had a group of engineers who were familiar with the style of the lock effectively reverse engineer the lock. They showed us how they did it afterwards. - Snowf1ake222
A guy in a group of four who took a broom from the first room because "it had to be for something." He said it looked too out of place to not be needed. Well he was half right. It was out of place but that's because it was the broom used by employees to clean the room. It was simply forgotten when they cleaned last time.