17 freeloaders share the clever ways they've avoided paying for something. Free diamonds?

Is there anything better than free stuff?
Everyone loves a good deal, but some of us are better at bargain hunting and cheating the system than others. While it's never a good idea to stiff someone or make someone's job harder, if you can commit a victimless crime every now and then, it's always a fun, freeloading time. If you didn't sneak into a movie in middle school or try to snag free refills from the self-serve frozen drinks machine, did you even go to middle school?
I don't think I know a single person who isn't sharing a Netflix or HBO Go password from their old roommate's uncle's brother's dog. So, when a recent Reddit asked, "what's a clever way you have avoided paying for something," the underground network of small-town criminals of the internet were ready to share their best wallet hacks.
1. You just had a baby, you deserve it, "astrozombie29."
When my son was about to be born, we had to stay a while at the hospital and the parking time bill racked up really quickly. Been there for 4 to 5 days so that was about 15-20$ per day ... But you only had to pay a 20$ fine to get out if you lost your ticket.
Lets say I played the "I lost my parking ticket I'm so sorry" game.
2. This is genius, "RindgeTinge17."
If you try to cancel an appointment during the time in which there’s a cancellation fee, ask if you can re-schedule for a later date to avoid the fee. Then once they give you the new appointment date outside of the cancellation fee required period, then ask to cancel said new appointment. Boom roasted.
3. Sneaky, "bricebanner."
Using a different email to get more free subscriptions
4. Nice, "elee0228."
I separate large Amazon orders into individual No-rush orders. Then I order something with 2-day shipping. 90% of the time, Amazon will throw everything into 1 box, so you get everything in the usual time and you get the bonus $1 reward for every No-rush item. You can avoid paying for digital items from Amazon this way.
5. Ah yes the "double feature," "PhillipLlerenas."
When I was a kid and had bigger balls and more time I would buy a ticket for a movie starting at 11 am...and then basically spend the whole day inside the theater watching movie after movie til midnight.
A movie would end...I'd go to the bathroom...stay there til the next showtime and then just walk into the next showing.
This works better during the weekdays (less theater workers to catch you), for non-Rated R movies (less of a chance there'll be a doorman right at the door of the theater) and in sad theaters that don't get a ton of business and are staffed by teenagers who just don't give a fuck.
6. Give it up for libraries, "nonsensepoem."
I got a library card. I then used that card to check out books, read them, and return them before the due date.
7. Brilliant, "LilEgg0."
Sometimes I use those visa gift cards, I use up the money and then use the empty card for any free trial you have to use a credit card for. It lasts until payment is due and then it just cancels the account
8. This is amazing, "ghengiscant."
In college a student engineering society was having a meeting in Hawaii for student leadership (the professional conference it was linked with was there) , my school didn't have a chapter so I made one, got some of my friends to sign up for it to legitimize it and made myself president. They paid for me to go to Hawaii for a week all expenses paid. I had to bluff my way through one meeting with other student leaders from the other university chapters but after that I could do whatever I wanted. Food, transportation and my stay in a very nice resort were all paid for.
9. Damn they should tie them down, "shitz_brickz."
While working at Sunglass Hut, it was fairly common for people to walk in, take their $20 pair of sunglasses off their head and try on a pair of $200 ray bans, put the shitty ones where the ray bans were on the shelf and walk right out. With 500 pairs of glasses in the store that all look alike, unless I watched it happen it would usually go undiscovered for hours.
10. Ha, "ElephantsonTurtle."
Living with your parents has shown to be an effective strategy for me.
11. Being memorable is overrated, "badgersinatrenchcoat."
By being so utterly forgettable that instructor kept giving me 'free first lessons'.
12. Wow, "7Finger."
I sent a letter to a friend by putting his address as the return address and not putting a stamp on it. It got to him just fine.
13. This is a comittment, "SecretConsideration."
During my first year of college I had a chemistry class that the final would only allow a 'scientific' calculator but would not allow a graphing calculator (which I already owed for calculus). Being that I was a college student I didn't really want to shell out $25 for a scientific calculator when I already had a better calculator and would only use it for 2-3 hours during the final. So I ended up going to walmart and realizing that the calculators would work still in the packaging so long as I pushed hard enough through the plastic to hit the buttons. So I ended up buying it to only return it after the final was over.
14. Gotta use that college degree somehow, "looks_good_in_green."
Haven't been a student in years. But alumni offers email addresses. Used that for Amazon Prime student discount.
15. Great job, "loganlogwood."
I used a condom every single time.
16. All hail power outages, "Ihaveapetturnip."
Not me, but a girl I work with. We work in a plaza, and when the power goes out she goes to a fast food joint in our plaza that she knows has issues taking payment when the power goes out. Shes gone multiple times and gets free lunch each time.
17. This is lucky as hell, "Nipplehead321."
Purchased some diamond earrings online for my girlfriend from a major jeweler, box came damaged so I called the store and requested a new box to be sent.
A few days later I received a new box, the next day I received another new box but this one came with a set of earrings.
Wasn't charged for it so I walked my happy ass down to the closest store and returned one of the set of earrings for a full refund with my girlfriend wearing the same ones in the store.