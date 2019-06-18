17 freeloaders share the clever ways they've avoided paying for something. Free diamonds?

Is there anything better than free stuff?

Everyone loves a good deal, but some of us are better at bargain hunting and cheating the system than others. While it's never a good idea to stiff someone or make someone's job harder, if you can commit a victimless crime every now and then, it's always a fun, freeloading time. If you didn't sneak into a movie in middle school or try to snag free refills from the self-serve frozen drinks machine, did you even go to middle school?

I don't think I know a single person who isn't sharing a Netflix or HBO Go password from their old roommate's uncle's brother's dog. So, when a recent Reddit asked, "what's a clever way you have avoided paying for something," the underground network of small-town criminals of the internet were ready to share their best wallet hacks.

1. You just had a baby, you deserve it, "astrozombie29."

When my son was about to be born, we had to stay a while at the hospital and the parking time bill racked up really quickly. Been there for 4 to 5 days so that was about 15-20$ per day ... But you only had to pay a 20$ fine to get out if you lost your ticket. Lets say I played the "I lost my parking ticket I'm so sorry" game.

2. This is genius, "RindgeTinge17."