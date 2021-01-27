17 of the funniest messages and text conversations from this year so far.

2021 has only been going for a few weeks, and somehow it's already been 8 years long.

In many ways 2020 was just the training ground for the infinite weirdness of 2021, and since we're just getting started, there's plenty yet to be seen.

Unsurprisingly, the world of texting has been flooded with funny and bizarre exchanges during the beginning of this year, and people have posted many of the funniest messages online.

So, if you need a laugh, here are a handful of the funniest messages posted online so far.

1.

i haven’t laughed this hard in a while pic.twitter.com/F9R4tTQt3e — babs🌻 dilfrry’s gf (@SUNFL0WR91) January 20, 2021

2.