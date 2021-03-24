17 of the funniest reactions to the man who found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the popular breakfast/dessert/overall mystery food that features 0% toast and 99% sugar is always a bit of a risk...

However, when writer (and husband of "Boy Meets World" actress Danielle Fishel Karp) decided to pour himself a bowl of the beloved square-shaped sugary snack, he noticed something definitely wasn't quite right...

Cinnamon Toast...fish trash? Nobody could imagine a scenario that would involve cross-contamination with shrimp and cereal unless General Mills is doing a secret seafood experiment, but that didn't stop the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account from attempting to do some damage control:

Karp hilariously responded with this: