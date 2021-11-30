18 of the funniest tweets about the best and worst Christmas movies.

Christmas movies can be a journey in cheesy, loose plotlines about a career-oriented hardened big city businesswoman giving up her high-powered job for her high school hometown lodge bartender boyfriend, but they're a key part of the holiday season...

Even if you can't handle watching another gooey love story sprinkled with red and green twinkle lights, big red sweaters, walks in the snow, and a mistletoe makeout sesh, the debate about which Christmas flick reigns supreme rages on every year on social media. Are you a "It's a Wonderful Life" classic loyalist, or do you prefer the deeply divisive holiday hit "Love Actually?" "The Holiday" is always a popular choice filled with Nancy Meyers kitchens and witticisms, "Elf" is always a must, but now Netflix has entered the Christmas movie circuit with their cinematic universe featuring not one but four characters played by Vanessa Hudgens.

So, if you can't wait to put on your favorite pair of thick socks and cozy up with a hot toddy to a fantasyland of ridiculous holiday bliss, fake snow on LA sets, horse-drawn carriages through suburbia and an old man that always turns out to be Santa, it's time for tweets. Here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who love to hate the predictable plots, complicated cookie platters, and big white winter weddings between two people who just met.