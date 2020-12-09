17 of the funniest tweets about celebrating the holidays in 2020.

The holiday season won't be what is usually is this year with many families choosing to celebrate virtually and offices transferring their yearly parties to awkward Zoom happy hours...

The cold weather makes outdoor gatherings difficult in many places, and standing six feet away from your family in a mask around the tree isn't exactly an ideal, or completely safe, celebration. Still, the spirit of the season is still very much alive, with people finding some cheer in baking cookies, decorating a tree, exchanging gifts via mail, partying on Zoom or watching holiday movies on the couch you haven't really left since March.

The holidays are usually a time to reflect on the year, plan for the future and express gratitude for your loved ones. However, setting resolutions for 2021 other than "drink water, sleep, vibe" might be a little too optimistic. So, if you're stressed and disappointed by how to celebrate the holiday season in the chaos that is 2020, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are in the same sleigh.