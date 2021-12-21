17 of the funniest tweets from married people in 2021.

Sometimes, marriage is about "choosing your battles," and that battle is a pile of socks on the floor or a collection of empty mugs on the nightstand. Expecting your partner to change or stay the same for years can be a dangerous path, and there's a reason why many marriages end in an expensive legal war.
Still, many couples find a way to maintain a healthy and happy marriage by keeping the spark alive in small but thoughtful ways. Just because you're not flying on a private jet to a romantic resort every birthday for all your Instagram followers to track doesn't mean you don't have an enviable love.
Still, beneath all the rose-colored butterflies and chocolate covered strawberries, marriage can be hilariously messy. So, if you could use a reminder that you're not the only one who started a fight with their partner over the dishes, here are the funniest tweets we could find about married life.