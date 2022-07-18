Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 funny reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married like it's 2003.

18 funny reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married like it's 2003.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 18, 2022 | 9:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Low-rise jeans are back and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married? What year is it? What is time and what is space?

If you feel like it's the early 2000s again and you're absolutely not at all fooled by the rocks that she's got, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are delighted and confused by Bennifer's beautiful Vegas chapel wedding.

1.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content