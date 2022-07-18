18 funny reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married like it's 2003.

Low-rise jeans are back and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married? What year is it? What is time and what is space?Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in new photos from their wedding. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kcifuJQE4I— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2022 If you feel like it's the early 2000s again and you're absolutely not at all fooled by the rocks that she's got, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are delighted and confused by Bennifer's beautiful Vegas chapel wedding.1.happy for ben affleck but sad that we’ll likely see less of him smoking miserably pic.twitter.com/lw90jAz8GS— keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) July 18, 2022 2.Ben Affleck waiting all these years to take Jennifer lopez back to their Georgia home#Bennifer #mrsaffleck #JLo pic.twitter.com/C1r7wcB9qN— Ben&Jen Affleck's plaid shirt 👕 (@BensShirt) July 18, 2022 3.ben affleck should have changed his name to lopez instead— ✨ Mikey ✨ (@mikey_almeida) July 18, 2022 4.Ben Affleck saw JLo’s film Marry Me and was like, that’s the signal— Devon Bostick (@devbostick) July 18, 2022 5.I know she took Ben Affleck's last name, but Jennifer Lopez wearing a Red Sox hat would be a TRULY seismic event were it ever to occur.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 18, 2022 6.i think my favorite part about Jennifer Lopez marrying Ben Affleck is that it gave us all this deeply cursed wedding selfie. stars truly are just like us. pic.twitter.com/8CJo6plpvM— Lane Moore👉7/23 NYC (@hellolanemoore) July 18, 2022 7.Congratulations to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Yes, I know they’re both super-famous and have no idea who I am but fuck it, I’m happy for them. Twenty years later, they’re married. That’s beautiful. I love that. Sue me for being a softie.— gavin yap (@gavyap) July 18, 2022 8.What if the Bennifer marriage repairs the timeline and resets us to 2004?— Julyathan Taylor Thomas (@charles_jensen) July 18, 2022 9.Bennifer Againifer sealing the deal 20 years later in Vegas is high camp. I love them. https://t.co/az7toM5ZZ4— Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) July 17, 2022 10.JENNIFER. AFFLECK. pic.twitter.com/n9k5QUCCSN— David Mack (@davidmackau) July 17, 2022 11.I am so so happy for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Tested by time…. This is just one of those things in life that are truly meant to be!!!!!!!— bryanboy (@bryanboy) July 18, 2022 12.divorced 3 times then cheated on by her baseball star bf only to immediately hook up with her ex actor bf from 20 years ago then get married in vegas a 4th time. an icon pic.twitter.com/zD1Xo1DXge— janey (@armastaylorjoy) July 17, 2022 13.JLo marrying Ben Affleck instead of A-Rod is the only Boston victory over New York today.— Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) July 17, 2022 14.Such beautiful pics from Ben Affleck and JLo's wedding pic.twitter.com/MtPWUgPgzb— Tonya Riley (@TonyaJoRiley) July 17, 2022 15.Ben Affleck pulled off the greatest image reversal in Hollywood history. Respect (to J Lo, who actually executed it). pic.twitter.com/PRuyoTJ48m— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) July 18, 2022 16.ben affleck and jennifer lopez are mom and dad of THE pop culture! pic.twitter.com/3HnuISgVu8— cecilia (@benniferglam) July 18, 2022 17. My boyfriend keeps trying to convince me to elope in a Vegas chapel instead of having a big wedding and today he sent me Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding pics like "see? they're not above it" so I said "fine" and sent him back listings for 60 million dollar houses— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberDin) July 18, 2022 18. jlo and ben affleck got married this weekend moral of the story keep loosely hooking up with your ex every few years— s*d (@06fordexplorer) July 18, 2022