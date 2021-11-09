17 funny tweets about millennials versus boomers.

Millennials often get a rough reputation from Boomers for being "lazy, entitled, basement-dwelling freeloaders who can't afford to buy a house and remain trapped in the gig economy," but Boomers didn't exactly set up Millennials to thrive...

While Boomers complain about their Millennial children, they're also often confused by all social media, can't figure out how to copy and paste, still print out their boarding passes for a flight and are the only remaining generation to own a house phone and a printer. Then of course, while Boomers accuse Millennials of being sensitive snowflakes raised with participation awards that were their idea to begin with, Gen Xers and Gen Zers are having their own existential crises.

Ultimately, debating which generation is living life better can be a pointless undertaking but the roast jokes about Boomers asking the Olive Garden Facebook page for divorce advice or Millennials being "cheugy" about their "fur babies" can be comedic gold. So, in light of the perpetual battle between Boomers and Millennials, here are the funniest tweets we could find comparing generational culture. Enjoy!

1.