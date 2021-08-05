17 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Take a break from scrolling through the endless mountain that is your email inbox and let the meme scribes entertain you while you attempt to sip something that isn't iced black coffee or red wine for once.

If you can't handle the thought of having to check one more social media app for notifications on whether or not your crush saw the story you posted only for them and the pile of not-clean-but-also-not-dirty clothes is starting to fully take over your bedroom, you deserve a quick laugh. The internet is still a creepy cavern of evil comments, trolls with no profile photos and updates on your cousin's friend's new scam project, but at least there are still some hidden gems out there.

So, if you need a laugh to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.