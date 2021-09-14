17 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

You know what all those ancient wise poets said: "Tweets and wine make the world go 'round," right?

If the internet is starting to feel like a confusing deep dive into another 22-year-old millionaire influencer you don't recognize because she got famous for dancing on TikTok with a few intermittent posts from your old high school teacher and ex's dog's Instagram, it's time to log off and let the joke scribes do some of the heavy-lifting.

If there never seems to be enough time in the day and you keep forgetting to process that return for those shoes that don't fit that you ordered three months ago because you don't want to go to the post office, indulge in the magic of memes. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.