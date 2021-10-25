17 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Take a quick break from doom-scrolling through the news and your old roommate's five-paragraph, 15-photo engagement announcement and let the meme scribes take the floor...

If life is starting to feel like the most intense game of scheduling Jenga-juggling you've ever dared to attempt and opening your email inbox sends you down a colorful, winding portal to hell, it's time to give yourself to give some 280-character relatable thoughts from internet strangers. Sure, every time you look at the date it's impossible to believe that it's not still March 2020 and the internet is still full of faceless trolls trying their best to crush everyone's dreams, but at least here are some people left who haven't yet lost their sense of humor.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, pour yourself a glass of something that isn't a five gallon cup of black iced coffee for once and enjoy the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter.