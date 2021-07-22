17 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If you've entered a zombie-state of doom-scrolling for hours between Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, four news sites, Twitter, and avoiding your overflowing email inbox, it's time to let the meme scribes do the heavy-lifting for you.

While social media is still saturated with wannabe travel influencers, your high school friend's nonstop invitations to join her leggings scam, your estranged cousin's terrifying political rants and your ex's mom's new puppy updates, some people on Twitter have luckily not yet lost their sense of humor. Sure, the planet is melting, we've all officially scrolled through every single person left on every dating app in our city, and billionaires are preparing to bail on Earth to start a rich person space colony, but in the meantime...we have memes.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter-dot-com. Enjoy!

1.