17 funny tweets from people who can’t handle that National Taco Day is on a Monday.

October 4th is National Taco Day and the internet is...divided.

Of course we all know Tacos are meant to be celebrated on Tuesdays with a giant margarita in a cactus glass and unlimited chips and guac. Perhaps, though, deciding National Taco Day can land on any day was a deliberate attempt to allow people to celebrate the beauty of tacos twice in one week in October? These are the important questions world leaders should be focusing on, clearly.

While some people were fixated on the fact that the national tribute to the glory of tacos isn't on a Tuesday, others were fascinated by the other food and beverage holidays that October 4th has to offer. Grab your cinnamon buns, vodka and tacos...and invite your friends to a savory sweet breakfast margarita avocado salsa and Cosmopolitan party?

So, if you can't wait to dive into a spread of tacos and vodka cocktails regardless of the fact that it's not a Tuesday and tequila is arguably a better pairing, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are celebrating all that October 4th has to offer. Enjoy!