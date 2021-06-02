17 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Take a tiny break from doom-scrolling through the ever-terrifying chaos of the news cycle and indulge in the power of a cleverly crafted, relatable and hilarious tweet...

Sometimes we need to put down our phones after falling directly down the rabbit hole of our juice-cleansing influencer neighbor's cat's Instagram, pick our phone up again and scroll through Twitter instead. If life is feeling like a simultaneous marathon and slow saunter through sludge, pour yourself a glass of whatever is still corked in the back of your fridge and trauma-bond with the scribes of the internet.

So, if you're in desperate need of a distraction from your perpetual grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.

2.

3.