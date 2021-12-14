17 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Take a break from drafting your 40th email of the day and let the meme scribes entertain you for a minute...

While the internet can seem like a swirling, twirling nightmare of Instagram influencers on luxury beach vacations, deeply disturbing news headlines with no warning, trending topics that make you feel like an ancient prehistoric artifact, and some of the most problematic public opinions out there, there are still some gems to be mined.

Sure, the trolls are still putting in their daily shift of ruining lives in comment sections and you might still stumble across the occasional photo of your high school ex because you feel guilty unfollowing his sister, but luckily there are still some people who haven't yet had their sense of humor blended into a sad smoothie.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get you through the chaos of your personal daily rise, grind, and whine, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful (albeit spiraling) wits of twitter. Enjoy!