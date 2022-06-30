17 hair stylists share how the client reacted after their worst mistake on the job.

Shout out to everyone who has bleached their whole head only to rock a crispy "Carrot Top" vibe until they can beg a professional to fix it. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hairdressers/Barbers, what was your "I f*cked up" moment and how did the customer react?" hair stylists everywhere were ready to share the mistake they made at work that still haunts them. "Sorry, but your hair is...melting off?"
Not a hairdresser, but my mom is. She once told me about how a woman with hair that had been dyed red came in, wanting a different color. I don't remember if my mom had to get the red out first or could apply another color right away, but whatever chemical she used did not play nice with the red dye in the woman's hair. My mom described the hair as melted after that. The woman was actually pretty understanding, but my mom felt horrible about it. - ShiraCheshire