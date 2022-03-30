17 hiring managers share the worst answer a candidate ever gave in a job interview.

Interviewing for a job can be an anxiety-riddled experience of clumsily stumbling over your sentences as you try to remember what your "greatest strength in the workplace" is, but rarely do people think about the person on the other side of the desk.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Job interviewers, what is the worst answer someone gave you?" people with hiring experience were ready to share the hilarious, weird, or awkward responses a candidate once gave them.

1.

There was an interview that happened recently at my workplace. The interviewer asked the interviewee to elaborate on a part of his resume, to which the interviewee replied, “my resume was written by a professional, and I’m not actually sure what he means by that part." Just no. - crank--heart

2.

At the end asked "So, do you have any questions for me?" the interviewee says "No, but check this out...*pulls pant leg up to show new tattoo*" - prestiforpresident

3.