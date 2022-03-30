Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 hiring managers share the worst answer a candidate ever gave in a job interview.

17 hiring managers share the worst answer a candidate ever gave in a job interview.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 30, 2022 | 3:09 PM
ADVERTISING

Interviewing for a job can be an anxiety-riddled experience of clumsily stumbling over your sentences as you try to remember what your "greatest strength in the workplace" is, but rarely do people think about the person on the other side of the desk.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Job interviewers, what is the worst answer someone gave you?" people with hiring experience were ready to share the hilarious, weird, or awkward responses a candidate once gave them.

1.

There was an interview that happened recently at my workplace. The interviewer asked the interviewee to elaborate on a part of his resume, to which the interviewee replied, “my resume was written by a professional, and I’m not actually sure what he means by that part." Just no. - crank--heart

2.

At the end asked "So, do you have any questions for me?" the interviewee says "No, but check this out...*pulls pant leg up to show new tattoo*" - prestiforpresident

3.

I asked someone what their sales experience was and he said "um... I know this doesn't sound professional but I sell drugs" - Trup75

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content