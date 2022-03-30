17 hiring managers share the worst answer a candidate ever gave in a job interview.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Job interviewers, what is the worst answer someone gave you?" people with hiring experience were ready to share the hilarious, weird, or awkward responses a candidate once gave them.
There was an interview that happened recently at my workplace. The interviewer asked the interviewee to elaborate on a part of his resume, to which the interviewee replied, “my resume was written by a professional, and I’m not actually sure what he means by that part." Just no. - crank--heart
At the end asked "So, do you have any questions for me?" the interviewee says "No, but check this out...*pulls pant leg up to show new tattoo*" - prestiforpresident
I asked someone what their sales experience was and he said "um... I know this doesn't sound professional but I sell drugs" - Trup75