17 hotel employees share the worst thing they've discovered after a guest left.

Working in a hotel can unfortunately combine the terror of customer service and some of the most bizarre requests ever uttered across a reception desk with the grossest, darkest sides of humanity being uncovered in the penthouse bathroom...

So, when a Reddit user asked hotel employees, "What's the worst thing you've seen in a room after someone has checked out?" people were ready to share the hilarious, disgusting, or disturbing discoveries they made after a guest left the premises.

1.

Diapers in the microwave. It felt like a big fuck you to my cleaning staff. They also tried calling asking if we could hold their groceries at the front desk so they could swing back for them - thats why I was initially in the room. It was totally trashed. I did not give them the food back. - No_You_7018

2.