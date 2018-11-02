17 husbands share the moment their wives went full ‘Bridezilla’ and it ain’t pretty.

Weddings are really getting out of hand these days.

What used to be a simple ceremony to celebrate the official union of two people in the eyes of their gods and governments, is now a year-long event that can send anyone straight into bankruptcy. Engagement parties, bridal showers, bachelor and bachelorette parties, lingerie parties, rehearsal dinners, and then of course, the actual wedding, all require extensive planning, patience and funds.

When you take a normal person without a whole lot of event planning experience and force them to plan the most important day of their lives in the form of a party with all of their family and their partner's family, they might get a little crazy. A recent Reddit thread asked users, "Husbands of 'bridezillas', how did you handle your wife's attitude on your wedding day and did it change your image of her?"