17 men share the 'less obvious red flags' women should look out for while dating.

Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 28, 2022 | 4:21 PM
When it comes to dating, there's really no one-size-fits-all list of red flags to avoid, or green flags to run towards.

Everyone has different traits they're looking for, and different traits that repel them. However, that doesn't negate the fact that some red flags are undisputably red.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, men shared the "less obvious red flags" they think women should look out for when dating men.

1. From Snoo72074:

Don't ever be fooled by how a man treats you. Look at how he treats unattractive women and other men.

2. From Jack3715:

So about his last 3 relationships and why they ended. If it is always the girl was crazy - it’s him, he's crazy.

3. From stuffya**face:

I’m coming in late but this is something I’ve tried to teach all my daughters. Men will show you how they feel with their actions. If they say they care, but don’t put in the effort, listen to the actions. Not the words.

