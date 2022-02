Millennials often get a rough reputation from older generations for being the basement-dwelling, entitled generation of debt and avocado toast...

Regardless of your opinions on how they have chosen to manage their adult years, many members of the Millennial generation are already in their 40s. Did going to the coffee shop every morning instead of making a cup at come really make all the difference in whether or not Millennials could afford to buy a house? Can you blame an entire generation's income and careers on their attitude rather than the opportunities available to them in the gig economy with many jobs without benefits?