17 non-Americans share the most annoying stereotypes people have of their country.

Americans can be embarrassingly ignorant sometimes about what goes on in other parts of the world, and offensive or just objectively incorrect stereotypes about other cultures can be frustrating for tourists and immigrants to endure...

No, not everyone is Paris prances around the streets with a beret and a croissaint, ready to write romantic poetry at an outdoor café with a pack of long cigarettes. Not every Italian person spends their day drinking wine, eating pizza and gesticulating wildly with their hands. Austrailians usually don't have kangaroos as pets while they talk about the shrimp on the barbie. Traveling and immersing yourself in another country's culture and traditions can be an enriching and fun experience, but assuming that a stereotype is a true because you saw it in a commercial or a movie can be a dangerous and embarrassing path to take.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is one thing Americans assume about you, your country or your culture that is completely wrong?" people were ready to share the painfully and hilariously incorrect assumptions Americans make about their country.