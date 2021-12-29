17 non-Americans share things they don't think Americans will ever understand.

American tourists don't always have the best reputation when visiting other countries...

Pro tip: if you can't spot the Americans in the restaurant, you can always hear them first. Known for being the loudest people in any public space or arrogant and offensive in countries where English isn't the native language--being from the United States isn't always something to advertise.

Still, many non-Americans note that Americans have many wonderful things to offer such as New York pizza, bagels, Hollywood, striking up a friendly conversation with a stranger at the grocery store, or throwing a top tier house party.