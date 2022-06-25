18 'normal' people who dated a celebrity share what they were really like.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Normal people who have dated famous people, what was it like?" people who had relationships with celebrities were ready to spill the details of their whirlwind romance with a star.

Friend of a friend is engaged to Jonah Hill. He's a nice guy, they travel a lot, he obviously is pretty wealthy but funny, relatively normal. Doesn't love the spotlight - he went to a college graduation and everyone made such a big deal that he was there and tried to take pictures that he had to leave because he just wanted to support his girlfriend's sister - Dukester1007

I dated a well known news anchor for about a few months which was based out of NYC. To be fair, I had no clue who he was and his first introduction should have been a massive red flag. We met in a bar in NYC during a private fundraising event for charity a few years ago.

Him: Hi, do you know who I am?