17 of the best adult jokes in kids movies. Disney is dirty.

Nothing beats watching one of your favorite movies from childhood as an adult and seeing it in a whole new light.
While children of course enjoy all the classics, it's extra fun when something is thrown in just for the adults. After all, the parents are paying for it. They're the ones dragging everyone to a movie theater or trying to find out how to download it Christmas morning--it only makes sense there should be something in it for them. While some people like to go overboard trying to find hidden subliminal sexual messages in kids movies, it's nicer to think the writers were just having a solid laugh with wordplay every now and then.
Recently, a Reddit thread challenged the internet by asking, "What's the best adult joke in a kid's movie?" and people delivered. Prepare for a nostalgia overload, it's time to turn on "Mulan."
1. Classic Disney, "kkeh0831."
In Toy Story, Bo Peep seductively tells Woody that she'll have someone else watch her sheep that night. In the same movie
"The term you're looking for is 'Space Ranger'."
"No, the word I'm looking for I can't say because there are preschool toys present!"
2. We all know what that is, "baohavan."
The scene in Shrek 2 when Puss In Boots is caught with "catnip"
3. Might be a stretch, but I support it "pattysmife."
Dude what about the scene where Farquad literally sets up to jerk it to the magic mirror?
4. Oh my god, yes, "Gottapost2c."
Old one: Hocus Pocus. We desire children. Bus driver "may take me a couple of tries but I don't think its going to be a problem."
5. Mulan is the best, "RedWestern."
In Mulan, Mushu sees a whole bunch of men hurrying down to the lake where Mulan is skinny dipping, and panics “There’s a couple things I know they’re bound to notice!”
That whole scene was one big adult joke.
6. Definitely, "rosee01."
In Big, with Tom Hanks, when he gets propositioned by the woman he's seeing to "sleep over."
"OK, but I get to be on top!"
Saw this movie in its first run when I was a kid, and it was funny because, you know, bunk beds. Saw the movie a good 10 or 15 years later and...ohhhhh....
7. For sure, "LotusPrince."
Ratatouille, where Alfredo's trying to explain to Colette that he has a rat doing his cooking for him.
"I have a small...uh..." and he puts his thumb and forefinger together.
Collette briefly glances down, then back up at him, and looks confused and slightly disgusted.
8. We must support thespians, "Apidooom."
In Rango:
Ezekiel: [while reading a book] I think they's thespians!
Balthazar: Thespians? That's illegal in seven states!
9. This one is A+, "gestrada3000."
I'm fond of the bestiality joke in Frozen. "That thing with the reindeer/That's a little outside of nature's laws"
10. Everyone loves a rhyme, "trickfinger7."
In the Rugrats Movie, when the parents are discussing the sex of the new baby (who ends up being Dill) Angelica’s mom says “Well, yanno what they say: born under Venus, look for a...” before she gets interrupted
11. Give it up for accidents, "to_the_tenth_power."
In one of the Powerpuff Girls episodes, the girls make friends with another girl their age and when they introduce her to Professor Utonium they explain he created them by accident.
The girl says, "Don't worry professor, I was made by accident too."
12. How scandalous, "PUGDOGRO1."
The Hey Arnold movie where Helga says about Arnold, "You make my girlhood tremble"
13. All hail, LEGO movie, "MrJosephWorldwide."
In the LEGO Batman movie where Robin says to Batman
“My name is Richard but my friends call me Dick.”
And he responds
“Kids can be cruel”
14. Ok, but everyone loves "Breaking Bad," "pvc468."
In "Zootopia," they reference Breaking Bad, by saying, "Hurry, before Walt and Jesse get back." while they are wearing yellow jumpsuits and harvesting the toxic blue flowers.
15. This is a debate, "lularoeisacam9."
In frozen where Anna is on the sleigh ride with Kristoff and they were talking about foot size. Anna says “size doesn’t matter”
16. Dirty Donkey, "Mephestrial."
I was watching Shrek the other day, and Donkey was sleep talking. He said "oh you like that baby? Hop up in my saddle, I'll give you a ride".
My partner and I just about died laughing.
17. It was a less accepting time, "wffrdrg."
Princess diaries the chauffeur Joe was like San Franciscos A weird place, when I bought the panty hose they asked if I wanted them bagged or to wear them out