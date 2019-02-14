17 of the best adult jokes in kids movies. Disney is dirty.

Nothing beats watching one of your favorite movies from childhood as an adult and seeing it in a whole new light.

While children of course enjoy all the classics, it's extra fun when something is thrown in just for the adults. After all, the parents are paying for it. They're the ones dragging everyone to a movie theater or trying to find out how to download it Christmas morning--it only makes sense there should be something in it for them. While some people like to go overboard trying to find hidden subliminal sexual messages in kids movies, it's nicer to think the writers were just having a solid laugh with wordplay every now and then.

Recently, a Reddit thread challenged the internet by asking, "What's the best adult joke in a kid's movie?" and people delivered. Prepare for a nostalgia overload, it's time to turn on "Mulan."

1. Classic Disney, "kkeh0831."