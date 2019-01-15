17 of the best celebrity 'ten year challenge' photos to remind us why Botox works.

Celebs, they're just like us! If there's a viral internet trend, not even the rich and famous can resist a solid laugh.

Despite the fact that the government is shutdown, the power of viral memes is fortunately still very much alive. The latest internet challenge is the "how hard did aging hit you?" or the "ten year challenge," and people are posting photos of themselves from 2009 beside a current photo. At its best, it's a slightly masochistic and self-deprecating, yet simultaneously empowering and congratulatory activity that reminds us of who we were before and how much there's left to be done. At it's worst, it's a fun way to brag about how strong your collagen-producing genes are.

For all of us normal people, it's quick look back at our friends from a decade ago, but for celebrities--it's a whole new game. Many celebs haven't changed a bit thanks to Botox, fillers, and the fact that they're all secret immortal vampires programed by instagram and kept intact in a chamber of water-pods. Enjoy the nostalgia overload!

1.