Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest about raising kids.

18 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest about raising kids.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 15, 2022 | 4:47 PM
ADVERTISING

Raising tiny humans is an extreme sport in wrangling temper tantrums, negotiating with someone who can't read yet, and not even earning yourself a plastic participation trophy after eighteen years...

So, if you could use a healthy dose of lighthearted trauma-bonding over the joys and challenges of raising children, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are hilariously on the verge.

1.

2.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content