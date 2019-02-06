17 of the most hilarious things ever kids said. What is a tooth pig?

We don't give kids enough credit for their astute observations.

The world is still new for them, so they see it through a lens of constant discovery. Like a hungover college student in their one night stand's dorm room, they're searching for any and all clues of why and how they got here. Trying to make sense of a place with a blue roof and a dirt ground where you have to shove a bunch of plants and water into your face every day to function and then shut everything down for eight hours every night can be pretty confusing.

For all of the trouble they cause, though, sometimes kids really nail what it means to be alive. Ask the important questions, and you shall receive.

1. Future president.

Random guy: *honks at me for taking too long to pull out of my parking space* MOVE YOUR CAR, LADY!



My 4-year-old: *rolls down her window* HEY!!! YOU CAN’T TELL MY MOM WHAT TO DO! YOU’RE NOT HER KID! — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 31, 2018

2. Oh my god, heartbreaker.