17 office pranksters share the funniest stunts they pulled on their coworkers.

While it's important to remember that it's not a prank unless the person being fooled is laughing too, sometimes every staff needs one legendary practical jokester to spice up the Monday morning meeting...

So, when a Reddit user asked pranksters, "what's the best prank you've ever pulled on a coworker?" the class clowns of workplaces everywhere we ready to reveal their best office stunt yet.

1.

I was a shift manager at an ice cream place in college and i used to tell newbies that the owner wanted the m&ms sorted by color. 5lb bags take a while - LindyJam

2.

Grew chia seeds in his keyboard so it was a small field when he got back from vacation. - sirclesam

3.