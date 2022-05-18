17 office pranksters share the funniest stunts they pulled on their coworkers.

So, when a Reddit user asked pranksters, "what's the best prank you've ever pulled on a coworker?" the class clowns of workplaces everywhere we ready to reveal their best office stunt yet.
I was a shift manager at an ice cream place in college and i used to tell newbies that the owner wanted the m&ms sorted by color. 5lb bags take a while - LindyJam
Grew chia seeds in his keyboard so it was a small field when he got back from vacation. - sirclesam
I worked in an office and would remove all but 3 or 4 staples out of my coworker's stapler every day since he left before me. We often staple a stack of documents so you would hear him at his desk: Staple...staple...staple...click, click "DAMN IT!!"