17 parents share their funniest story about pretending to be the 'Tooth Fairy'

Sneaking into your child's bedroom to grab their bloody baby tooth while they're sleeping comes with the risk of them finding out that maybe you are the tiny, magical tooth-collecting lady after all. Then, of course, different parents have different tooth fairy traditions and if kids start talking at school during their tooth-losing phase, they'll probably find out the hard way that they get fifty cents per tooth but Alicia gets a twenty dollar bill, a stuffed animal and a trip to Disney World.
Coming up with funny excuses for why the "Tooth Fairy" didn't come last night because you fully fell asleep and forgot, or why a winged creature looks suspiciously like dad, can spiral into some funny stories for future family gatherings. So, when a Reddit user asked, "'Tooth Fairies': how do you do it without waking the kiddos? Any funny stories?" people who have stealthily slipped cash under a kid's pillow were ready to share.