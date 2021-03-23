17 parents share their scariest 'I looked away for one second' stories.

Kids darting away in parking lots, getting stuck in-between stair spindles, shoving food or inedible items into their mouths when their parents look away--having to constantly prevent a tiny human from causing harm to themselves or others is a constant, exhausting task. The amount of damage that babies and toddlers can do with a short period of time is shockingly astounding, and new parents learn quickly that "stepping out for a minute" or taking five seconds to answer a text message or scroll through Instagram is not something their two-year-old will ever allow.

My son was 3. We were leaving Target. He left my sight as I was adjusting my bags. Maybe two seconds, tops. Poof. He was gone. I try to act cool , but my true crime podcast obsession got the best of me. The store locks down. We are all looking for him. People are checking cars outside. I’m calling my son’s name louder than any intercom system. We were just about to call police.

And then my toddler slides out of the cart area and acts like,”’Sup?” He decided it would be a most excellent idea to shimmy underneath the carts and sit there as the world turns inside out searching for him.

I hugged him and yelled at him for a good 10 minutes, ugly sobbing.

100/100 grateful for my Target folks. We catered lunch for them as a huge thank you and sorry my kid is an a-hole. - Italics12