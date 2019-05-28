17 parents share the moments they wanted to ship their kids back to the stork. Poop isn't paint.

Parents are truly the unsung heroes of humanity. Aside from the entire birth process which is difficult and painful enough, there's all the lost sleep, cleaning up vomit and other excretions, dealing with screaming and then the wild teen years. The struggle really never ends, but at least we can laugh about it sometimes.

While kids are known to say some pretty crazy things, it's hard for parents to ever admit there are moments that make them question whether parenting is the right gig for them. Moms and dads are supposed to think of their children as miracle angel cherubs that couldn't possibly make their lives harder, but the reality is that sometimes you might want to go back in time and get a good night's sleep because there is pancake batter in your hair and your kid just called a stranger at the grocery store a "fat blob."

When a recent Reddit user asked, "Parents of Reddit, what was the worst thing your kid/s ever did that made you momentarily wish you didn't have kids?" brave parents came forward to share their stories. You're not alone, parents. It's ok to want to ship your kid directly back to the stork sometimes.

1. Oh my god, "Garbageperson404."

My 4yr old daughter (at the time) slapped a 3wk old newborn across the face immediately upon meeting her.

2. This should be a movie, "ibrakeforsquirrels."