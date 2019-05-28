17 parents share the moments they wanted to ship their kids back to the stork. Poop isn't paint.

Parents are truly the unsung heroes of humanity. Aside from the entire birth process which is difficult and painful enough, there's all the lost sleep, cleaning up vomit and other excretions, dealing with screaming and then the wild teen years. The struggle really never ends, but at least we can laugh about it sometimes.
While kids are known to say some pretty crazy things, it's hard for parents to ever admit there are moments that make them question whether parenting is the right gig for them. Moms and dads are supposed to think of their children as miracle angel cherubs that couldn't possibly make their lives harder, but the reality is that sometimes you might want to go back in time and get a good night's sleep because there is pancake batter in your hair and your kid just called a stranger at the grocery store a "fat blob."
When a recent Reddit user asked, "Parents of Reddit, what was the worst thing your kid/s ever did that made you momentarily wish you didn't have kids?" brave parents came forward to share their stories. You're not alone, parents. It's ok to want to ship your kid directly back to the stork sometimes.
1. Oh my god, "Garbageperson404."
My 4yr old daughter (at the time) slapped a 3wk old newborn across the face immediately upon meeting her.
2. This should be a movie, "ibrakeforsquirrels."
My kids buttered our dog. You ever try to catch a freshly buttered Chihuahua?
3. Wow this is a metaphor for having kids, "MuddButta."
One time, they decided it would be fun to play in the bathroom. It just so happened that I left my wallet in a pair of pants on the floor. They flushed about $400 down the toilet 😑
4. Oh no, "freshpicked12."
My 3 year old got diarrhea at the park this weekend. We were 1/2 mile walk from home with no bathroom in sight. I wanted to disappear.
5. This is amazing, "trontrontronmega."
When my then 3/4 year old daughter asked me very loudly why I don’t have “down boobies” like the older lady in the swimming pool change room that was standing right next to us getting dressed
She actually laughed and said to enjoy my up boobies while I still had them but I was still dying inside..
6. Wow this is evil, "uwtjvczt."
Pawned my wedding ring to buy drugs.
7. Wow, "dce42."
It was early morning, and i was sleeping in my bed. My two year old woke up before me, and decided that she was going to wake me as well. She climbed out of her bed, went into the kitchen, made a set of stairs to get the kitchen knives, grabbed a knife, and headed to my bed. She climbed into my bed, and stabbed me an inch below my eye. I woke with her holding said knife over my head, and her giggling like the bride of chucky.
8. Dear god, "lameusername11."
My then 2 year old puked, which landed in my open mouth. I wished the Goblin King would come for him then.
9. Yikes, "Sundaydinobot1."
When my son was four, we were in the check out line at the grocery store. There was a very obese man two people ahead of us and unfortunately my son spotted him. He points and says very loudly "Mommy! Look how fat that man is!"
My insides go cold. People around us are trying not to laugh. I say in a very firm voice. "S that's not a nice thing to say."
To which he replies. "But he's really fat."
Then I tell him to just be quiet. It was the longest I've ever waited to check out.
10. This must've been a roach paradise, "picking_up_pieces."
3 dozen half eaten sandwiches hidden around her bedroom.
If she'd told us she didn't like them, that would have been fine. but to hide them? Holy smokes.
11. Ha, "alkakfnxcpoem."
The other day my 5 year old walks up to a group of Indian woman and loudly goes "WHAT'S WITH THE DOTS ON YOUR FOREHEADS?" Pause. No response. "WHAT'S WITH THE DOTS ON YOUR FOREHEADS?" I drag him away saying it's part of their religion blah blah blah and he goes "WHAT'S A RELIGION?" Clearly nailing this whole parenting thing.
12. This is hell, "RatigatorStew."
My son once told an overweight woman that she was obese and that she was going to die because she was unhealthy. She was not pleased. lol I think you handled the situation really well.
13. Is your son ok? "xstevemo."
I was talking to an older gentleman at a softball game. My 5 year old son was standing by us, patiently listening. With no warning, he punched the old guy as hard as he could in the berries. The old guy collapsed in pain. I asked my son later why he did that. He had no explanation. Just wanted to do it.
14. Sugar and spice and everything nice? "redneck_lezbo."
I have two girls who are about 6 months apart in age (adopted). One morning I woke up to the worst horror. The younger one managed to climb into the older one’s crib and then they proceeded to strip each other naked and paint each other, and what they could of the crib and room, in each other’s shit. Seeing them both standing there grinning gave the phrase ‘shit eating grin’ a whole new meaning.
It was a shitty morning to say the least.
15. Torture, "cman_yall."
Waking me up in the middle of the fucking night for four fucking years and still going with no end in sight.
16. Oh boy, "Xht5889."
My mom was watching and told her to go to her room, she took scissors and cut off 75% of her hair that was down to her waist and gave herself a joe dirt mullet
17. Damn, "micaub."
Made my nipples bleed while breastfeeding. Oh and shut down my kidney while I was pregnant.