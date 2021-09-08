17 people who were banned from a bar or business share what they did.

Getting banned from a bar, restaurant, or store seems like an event that only happens in movies featuring a grumpy bouncer tossing a particularly frisky or dangerous customer into the snow.

Witnessing someone get kicked out of a business or having to deal with the embarrassment of no longer being allowed to enter your office's favorite after-work happy hour spot can be either a dramatic or hilarious event. The bartender who is one double brunch shift away from fully snapping on a "Karen" bans the Sunday book club from ever coming back for bottomless mimosas? The retail employee who finally gets revenge on the customer who always destroys the dressing room and never buys anything? The power to ban someone permanently can't be abused, but sometimes it's absolutely necessary.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People Who've Been Banned From Somewhere for Life, What Happened?" people who surely have a photo somewhere on a bar's "wall of shame" were ready to share why they can't go back to that one thrift store in their hometown.