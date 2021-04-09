17 people who clean hotel rooms share the most memorable things guests left behind.

While most of the time cleaning hotel rooms is a lot of changing sheets and bleaching bathtubs, anyone who has worked in hospitality knows the bizarre behavior from customers that can haunt (or delight) you for years to come...

The occasional mysterious item left behind by a hotel guest can be disgusting, confusing, or hilarious for staff to discover when doing their regular rounds. Of course, the best finds are good cash tips, untouched snacks or beverages, or an article of clothing that fits perfectly and nobody ever claims. Nasty messes, disrespectfully gross bathroom disasters or unidentifiable destruction to the sheets can be the less glamorous side of the hotel business, but at least a particularly heinous discovery makes for a good story later?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hotel cleaners, what’s your most memorable find left behind by a guest?" people who have cleaned up after guests in a hotel were ready to share their weirdest and funniest finds.

1.

Almost tased myself with a "tube of lipstick" that I found under the bed. - Naprisun

2.