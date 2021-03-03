17 people who have cleaned up after music festivals share their best and worst finds.

If you're going to let loose at a music festival, it's always a good idea to remember that there are people who have to clean up after the tirade of destruction where you've been tent-raging for the last three days...

The respectful thing to do when you go anywhere is to pick up after yourself and to leave wherever you are nicer than how you found it. However, musical festivals attract a particularly free-spirited cowd that might reject the idea that it isn't within their rights to leave their "toilet tent" in a field for someone else to take care of. While most of the cleaning process post-festival is bottles, leftover food trash and paper products, anyone who has ever cleaned up after a massive crowd of debatably sober people knows that you can occasionally find a valuable gem or two in the rubble. Clothes, furniture, booze, coolers, cash, phones--the grass is your oyster!

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who clean up after festivals and similar events, what's the best and worst things you have found left behind?" people who took "one man's trash is another man's treasure" to the concert edition were ready to reveal their favorite finds.