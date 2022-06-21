17 people share how 'that coworker' at the office was finally fired.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Why did 'that guy' at work finally get fired?" people were ready to share the hilarious or inevitable ways that the office nightmare finally lost the gig. Good riddance, coworker who leaves passive aggressive notes all over the break room kitchen appliances...
Way, way back in the day before internet at home was common, printed some p*rn at work.... but accidentally chose a printer locked inside a female co-worker's office. - m0nster0
Got drunk while working the bar, took his shirt off, and made out with a guy who was sitting at the bar. Fine dining restaurant. - BaconCroutons
Delivered pizzas for us for about 4 months without car insurance. Finally got caught after rear ending someone on a delivery and paying him $200 cash to not report it. Told us he hit a wall. Might have gotten away with it if he didn't make a Facebook post about it the next day. -outjack01