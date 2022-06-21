17 people share how 'that coworker' at the office was finally fired.

Every workplace has one employee who makes the whole staff wonder: "how did this person ever get this job and why do they still have it?"

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Why did 'that guy' at work finally get fired?" people were ready to share the hilarious or inevitable ways that the office nightmare finally lost the gig. Good riddance, coworker who leaves passive aggressive notes all over the break room kitchen appliances...

1.

Way, way back in the day before internet at home was common, printed some p*rn at work.... but accidentally chose a printer locked inside a female co-worker's office. - m0nster0

2.

Got drunk while working the bar, took his shirt off, and made out with a guy who was sitting at the bar. Fine dining restaurant. - BaconCroutons

3.