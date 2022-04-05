17 people who were engaged but but broke up before the wedding share what happened.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who ended an engagement before the wedding, "what made you go from wanting to spend the rest of your life with them to not wanting to be with them at all?" people were ready to reveal why they never said "I do."
Caught her butt naked with some random dude when we were supposed to meet up at a friends get together in their spare bedroom, queue floodgates and find out she cheated on me up to double digit times and all the people at that friends get together knew she cheated on me often. Cut off all my friends and traumatized me for a long time but I’m better now. - PartyYoung8
He spent an entire paycheck, MY paycheck, on Pop Figures. As a "gift for me" when they were all his favorite characters. Took a hard look at how often this type of thing was happening and realized I didn't want to raise an adult baby. - TheTastySpoonicorn