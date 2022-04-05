17 people who were engaged but but broke up before the wedding share what happened.

With photographers, perfectly curated Instagram announcements, flash mobs, or elaborate beach picnic proposals, it can be hard to say "no thanks," if you don't see a future with the person down on one knee...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who ended an engagement before the wedding, "what made you go from wanting to spend the rest of your life with them to not wanting to be with them at all?" people were ready to reveal why they never said "I do."

1.

Caught her butt naked with some random dude when we were supposed to meet up at a friends get together in their spare bedroom, queue floodgates and find out she cheated on me up to double digit times and all the people at that friends get together knew she cheated on me often. Cut off all my friends and traumatized me for a long time but I’m better now. - PartyYoung8

2.