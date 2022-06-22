17 people share what happened after they rage-quit their jobs to travel the world.

We've all conjured up an elaborate fantasy in which we storm out of an office meeting one particularly torturous Monday morning, hop on a plane and never look back...

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "People who one day just said, 'Fu** it' and quit their job to travel the world, how did it all work out?" rage-quitters everywhere were ready to share the story of the shift they decided to seize the day and live in the moment.

1.

I did what you are talking about at 21. I had a low paying but enjoyable job but was feeling a little unfulfilled. I'd been working hard for very little money since I was 16 and had little to show for it. I went online and paid for a New Zealand working holiday visa, it was granted and I had up to a year to save up enough money to make the trip viable.