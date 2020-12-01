We all know that reality TV isn't real life, and what we see on these shows doesn't reflect what's actually happening. But that doesn't stop us from wondering where the lines are between fact and fiction.When it comes to believability, the slew of TLC and TLC-adjacent home renovation shows are some of the most convincing, because how and why would they fake a whole redecoration? Nonetheless, the reality of these house jobs are not always what they appear to be on screen.In a popular Reddit thread, people who've been on home renovation shows shared what it was truly like, and how long the changes lasted.1. From Awdra: Plumbing and remodeling company I work for did plumbing for an HGTV show about 10 years ago. We did the hook ups for the new laundry room. The homeowners picked some fancy Moroccan tile for the floors at some upscale NYC boutique and the host of the show decided it would look better without grout...which went about as well as you’d expect. Filming wrapped, and we were called back out a few weeks later to replace the fancy tile that immediately chipped and became dangerous with some boring tile. Had to sign NDAs, etc. 2. From 14RainbowFish: My family was on a home renovation show when I was a kid, in the late 90s early 2000s. I think it was Changing Rooms or possibly another show by the same cast and producers. It was one of those shows where they do 3 rooms in the house and mine was one of the rooms they decorated. It looked so pretty, they decorated it to look like a fairy woodland with huge tree murals on the walls and a nights sky of stars hanging from the ceiling. But it held up really badly, all the murals on the wall peeled off and it looked bad pretty quickly. I had fun shooting the show though and it was a cool story to tell my friends at school. 3. From shelbyrobinson: Remember "Extreme Makeover?" A show where they build or hugely remake a home for a needy person/owner? They did one here in my town (won't say for privacy) and my brother, a builder was approached to help build a home in the dead of winter. Bros couldn't help but our friends-the neighbors to the home, volunteered and the home was completed in one week. In heavy rain, and cold, they built it, and now the home has any number of problems too. The owner went back on "Extreme Makeover" to fix everything, and was told, "you got this for free, fix it yourself." 4. From RealLivePersonInNC: My sister’s master bedroom got a makeover on a “surprise your spouse” show. The designer was going for an “Arabian nights” romantic vibe but it ended up pretty weird looking with all the closets hidden behind yards of draped fabric. They took it all down and painted the room a neutral color within months. They also took the ceiling fan out and replaced it with a giant tree branch wired up with twinkling lights. Not too long afterwards half the lights went out and it was too hot in the room without the fan, so that got put back as well. On the bright side it didn’t cost them anything and was a fun experience, and they got a couple of new furniture pieces out of it but in the end they didn’t keep any of it the same. 5. From Undrcovrcloakndaggr: I helped source a person for such a show after they were the victim of a rogue trader that took tens of thousands of pounds from them, leaving them with nothing left and not doing the work. I felt pretty good about myself that I was able to talk the person through what would happen, sit them down and chat over the pros and cons, and find a pathway through so that they could have a habitable home and normal family life again, especially as the family had had it rough even before the rogue trader. The renovation looked great and there's no way the family would have been able to have gone ahead without the help & funding from the TV show. Funny thing is, I got a call from the person about 6 months later and they said that the TV company had been in touch and sent out another builder who re-did much of the work and made it even nicer, because they since found out the guy they originally used was a cowboy builder! What I'll always remember though is the transformation in the person. The first time I met them they were crying, shaking uncontrollably, afraid of the rogue trader and utterly desperate, with seemingly no way out. Over the course of my dealings with them they changed to such an extent it was like a different person. They were bubbly, positive and resilient - they were able to laugh off the issue where they had to have a 2nd builder out and while they were in talks with the TV people, it actually even led to a freelance job offer for them as well. They'd been at rock bottom, and this was the catalyst that turned it round and it was totally unexpected for them. I believe it was genuinely life-changing. This was at least 10 years back now, but I'll never forget it. Hope the family's still doing well. 6. From I_am_pyxidis: I stayed in a room that was made over on Hotel Hell. It was poorly done. The paint lines were terrible and some of it was on the ceiling. The decorations they used seemed like just really cheap stuff from TJ Maxx (not really hotel quality stuff.) They didn't touch the out-of-date bathroom but they didn't put that part on the show. The hotel also didn't keep the fancy linens in that room because I'm sure that was a pain to wash and keep track of one special set of linens. Basically it looked great on camera but in person it did not look professionally done. 7. From DryProperty: I work for one of the construction companies that was contracted to build the new house on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition". This was like 10+ years ago when the show was at the height of its popularity. Anyways, it was a huge nice house built for a widowed mother with several kids (father had recently died, hence why she was on the show). Even though the house was "given" to her, she couldn't afford it after a year or so (property tax, electricity, water, upkeep, etc...) and put it on the market. Simply owning a home of that size is very expensive and she couldn't afford it. Edit: the obvious follow up question here (I get it all the time...) is what are the legalities of selling that house, especially that quickly? Does she get to keep the $$ from the sale? My answer is: I have no idea. Another popular question: Did your company have to donate anything to be on the show?? Yes, but I have no idea what was donated. I have heard rumors that labor was donated and the show paid for the materials, but I have no real confirmation of this. 8. From FPSXpert: There was that show Gordon Ramsey does where he renovates hotels on Hotel Hell. One of the early episodes he was in Las Cruces and I have relatives in nearby El Paso that kept me filled in since I'm a big Ramsey fan. It did not go over well for the owner following the episode. Said episode is on YouTube if you got a fun hour of time to kill: https://youtu.be/UsBwQC7FCJg Anyways, in the episode the lady is running a "unique stay" hotel into the ground with mediocre food nothing at all like local cuisine and bad singing like Cher that she does in the dining area. I'm not gonna fault her for singing badly, but she should have realized this was driving away customers and taken Ramsey's advice. Ramsey stayed for a week and this was a big deal in Las Cruces because celebrities usually aren't out in West Texas or New Mexico. His show also paid as compensation for filming a major renovation with new furniture etc. After filming, Ramsey and company went off on their way, and I also gotta mention this lady is disliked already in the city of Las Cruces. As for what happened after? A lot of things. The bar down the road did a watch party of the episode when it went live, and pulled all the works with an outdoor projector and a whole a*s event out of it. Rather than heed advice, the lady decided to sell off the furniture and stuff that Ramsey provided and go back to old ways, which meant people stopped coming, especially since she was disliked even more after it was found out she did that. She eventually had to sell off the hotel entirely and skipped town. As for the "head chef" / cook that Ramsey was talking food trucks with in the episode, I think the dude eventually either started a taco truck of his own or is working for one, and is doing well last I heard. At least somebody gets a happy ending in all that. Edit: since this is gaining traction, I also want to add a link to a recent interview with the new manager of the hotel: https://kfoxtv.com/news/special-assignments/borderland-business-still-haunted-by-hit-reality-show-appearance El Paso news interviewed the new manager who says they've made a lot of changes since that episode but they're still haunted a bit by it. 9. From jhaislip: I was on Listed Sisters on HGTV about 3 years ago on Season 2. It's been great. The quality of work held up and it is still pretty stylish. I moved so I Airbnb the house now and the HGTV aspect seems to sell it well. Nothing bad to say at all. HGTV chipped in for some repairs as well since my ceiling fell in during the reno. 10. From ALivingDeadGirl: Restaurant impossible had a local restaurant/bar on there several years back. Originally, it was all dark wood with stained glass windows in the bar and big comfy chairs. They came in and painted everything white. The chairs are now cheap with no cushion. They took all the charm out of the place to make it look like all the cookie cutter new places. 11. From RelentlessChicken: I knew a guy who was part of one of these shows back when we were in middle school together. His family was extremely white trash and drug addict types, but they got all cleaned up for the show. Within the first year after the makeover, the house was a pit again. 12. From FeatofClay: I volunteered on a site that was renovated by the show "School Pride" (which lasted one season). This show went into run-down public schools and renovated some of their spaces. Noble work, but the condition of the schools was shameful--should never have gotten that way in the first place. For the project I helped with, they brought in a bunch of IKEA furniture for a student lounge. It looked cool and I am sure it helped their budget go farther, but I wasn't sure if the stuff they chose would hold up real well to a bunch of high school students using it. I have not been back to know how the school has fared since the renovation; I will be thrilled if someone shows up here from there, but any of the students that would have been there when it was new would have graduated by now. 13. From ylzz: My friend was on Love It Or List It. She said that they did great quality work at a fraction of what it would have normally cost (the home owners in this show have to pay for the renovations). She did say that her family were told to be all dramatic and have little arguments about the renovations to add spice to the show. 14. From Adatar410: A family member of mine was on a DIY show called Turf Wars. They basically come in and remodel your and a neighbors backyard and then have a "vote" to see who wins the remodel. The show itself was pretty clear cut, they would come in and give a bunch of orders, take some "candid" shots of work being done and then hang around letting the owner and contracting crew do the work. The hosts were pretty friendly but just kind of gave orders. The voting though was kind of a joke. They had people from the neighborhood come and check out the backyards at different times and one of the yards was inspected in perfect conditions to let the decor shine with the other was just quickly given a walkthrough. Both of the yards honestly looked great but the winning house (neighbor, not family member) had been in the neighborhood for a few years while my family had recently moved in so weren't well known. The problem was the neighbor had a really large centerpiece to their backyard remodel that was a little impractical for the smallish backyard they had, and there was hardly any covered sitting areas so if the weather wasn't great (and it's not that great haha) it wasn't a comfortable area to sit around and either get baked by the sun or rained on. Less than a year later the centerpiece was removed and the pond cemented over as it was too much upkeep and their backyard fell back to just a cement block, while my family still had the whole backyard setup there as it was much more practical. They kept it until they moved out about 3-4 years later, not sure if still around but would be surprised if it was removed at all. 15. From waterloograd: A local restaurant was on one of those restaurant makeover shows. The show made them take their most popular item off the menu. They took a pretty good restaurant and made it kinda bad. Before the show they were decently busy, you could get a reservation same day during the week, but weekends was pretty busy. After the hype of the show died down you could walk in and get seated even on weekends. 16. From 11th_Doctor1832: My parents (and me, as a baby) were on a home renovation show called Makeover Wish. You would send in a heartfelt story and they would choose you and come renovate your house for you and leave it a complete surprise for you. About 6 or 7 years before I was born (I’m 15 now), one of my mother’s kidneys were failing. She was in the hospital constantly got extremely sick, and lost vision in both her eyes. My dad, being the hero he is, decided to donate one of his kidneys. Although it’s not too rare for people to donate kidneys nowadays, back then this was a huge deal and there’s been several news paper articles and news broadcasts about their story. My parents ended up winning the Makeover Wish renovation for our house. The episode is actually on YouTube. Search “Makeover Wish: The Donor” (I have a cameo in it). Apart from the master bedroom, everything is pretty much the same and we’ve lived here ever since, and I hope to for years to come. 17. From travisl718: I work for a high end custom home builder. I’ve signed NDAs so I can’t say who we’ve built for but let’s just say we’ve built for the owners of...Smunder Sharmor and the owner of....shmamazon. And even with the type of work we do where everything is top notch materials and craftsmanship, we still have to go back year after year to fix things. Houses settle, paint cracks, home owners drop things on tile floors etc. and these are houses that take us THREE YEARS AT LEAST to build from the ground up or renovate. I can’t stand those shows who “remodel” in like 2 weeks lol there’s just no way to do so without issues down the line.