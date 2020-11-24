Movies love to have identical twins constantly switching places on their unsuspecting non-twin friends, teachers, and co-workers, but how often do twins get away with pranks in real life?Unfortunately, Lindsay Lohan meeting her identical twin at summer camp and switching places to get her parents back together is a fantasy, but real-life identical twins do have an advantage when it comes to pranks. Getting out of a test you don't want to take, sending your twin to take your place at a party you're to sick to attend, switching classrooms simply to spice up fifth grade math--childhood is probably more exciting with a built-in lookalike.While people who have a twin usually don't make their whole lives about practical jokes and switching places, if you have an identical sibling you probably attempted a prank at least once. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Identical twins, what's the best prank you managed to pull off?" twins were ready to share the story of their greatest switch.1. She has delivered a couple of lectures for me via Zoom during quarantine though, so it's been handy. - timetobeatthekids 2. When we were in primary school, my twin and I (along with the rest of our class) were scheduled to have our first confession. We queued up in register order, and as our first and last initials are the same, we were next to each other in the queue. One of us (I can't remember which) went into the room, said our first confession, and exited the room. Our school jumpers had our full initials on, and our middle initials are different, so we switched jumpers, and the same twin pretended to be the other and said their first confession again! - Jackisback123 3. I went to college with a guy who both managed a bar and had an identical twin brother who went to another school. On more than one occasion (but not enough for people to immediately recognize what was happening), the twin would visit our college. He'd walk behind the bar, and start giving away free drinks to just about anyone (bar managers had that power; they were sorta like gods). I remember talking to the guy who really worked there and he said, "he does sh*t like this every time he visits." He wasn't pissed though, he thought it was pretty funny. As did I. - AmigoDelDiabla 4. Sometimes if I see someone in public I don't want to talk to, I completely ignore them and pretend I don't know them. If they confront me about it later, I say they must've seen my identical twin and not me - tubatwin97 5. Changed places in school. Teacher figured out after 30 mins. - graciedoesdance 6. When I was in public school my twin and I both did cross country, we were at a meet and I felt sick, so the teachers told my twin to run instead - sillygoose-s 7. My twin took my drivers test - julissag26 8. In their first year of school, my twins attempted to switch classes on April Fools Day. Not bad for a pair of 6 year olds. It only lasted about 5 minutes, due to different haircuts, different uniforms and an open plan classroom which meant the other twin was right there for comparison sake. - Yanigan 9. Hide and seek with people unaware that the other has a sibling is always great and also convincing a 6 year old we duplicated each other from a clone machine - Wallet_Insp3ctor 10. My twin sister and I switched a few classes for a day. No one noticed except for the PE teacher - ignitedwolf9200 11. Managed to get into a nightclub while underage. The bouncer clocked that we were twins, so to check our age he pulled each of us aside individually and asked what our date of birth was. We had no idea he would do this, so there was no discussion or plan before hand, but without any hesitation, we both just added 2 years to our actual birthdate. He let us in. - citymidnightjunky 12. I’m an identical twin. My twin and I never switched places in high school, but we’d never give a straight answer when asked if we ever did. We figured that if we switched and got caught, the game was up. But if we never switched but kept implying we did but didn’t get caught, the question was always at the back of the teachers’ minds. - amateur_techie 13. My sister in law is a twin, and there was a time where one lost her license and couldn’t get another, so they just kept sharing the same license for a while - KingKaos420 14. When I was about 4-5 years old in kindergarten, there were these one per person kind of things including, snacks, trips on the canoe, play time on the computer and general play rooms etc. I would on a regular basis just do these things and they would cross out my name on the list. I would then take my brothers clothes (he always wore green and I would wear blue clothes) and then get back in line for another round. One time on a trip to the playground i made them count my brother twice, and then stayed at the kindergarten to play on the computer with no supervision. Needless to say, when they noticed i was missing, and saw that i was crossed off the list, the police got involved to look for me in the area. It took them a couple of hours to realize that i was still at the kindergarten. I had eaten all the candy in the kitchen, and played computer games the whole time.. - trekstenen 15. Both of us became doctors but in different specialties. I did a rotation at his hospital for a month and for weeks after the operating room staff found it odd I was calling them from the Emergency Room and acting like I didn't know them. - dagayute 16. I did volleyball, she did cross country. I stole a XC uniform, and got copies of her number. 2/3s through her three mile race, we switched. I got 1st, and no one ever found out. = SeaworthinessIcy8070 17. Not me, but two of my brothers. Born as identical twins, the two of them shared almost everything. They went to different colleges but ended up sharing a wedding. They were marrying two absolutely magnificent women. The prank they pulled, at their wedding was they had switched which side they were meant to stand on. So the women came up the isle, were handed off... to the wrong brother in front of all of their friends and family. No one noticed except for the wives and the ring bearer (me!). I saw both women have the same idea at the same time and absolutely crushed my brother's hands as the ceremony went on. I still can't believe no one in the family realized it and they managed to pull it off with everyone except for the women they were marrying and their little sister. Though, I almost missed it too. If it wasn't for a thin jaw scar that one of them has and the other doesn't, I would have completely believed it was the right brother in the right spot too. - BrigadoonRoseFall