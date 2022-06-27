17 people share their most memorable story of petty revenge.

While getting revenge isn't always the "justice is served" moment of peace you'd hoped for, sometimes a vindictive move is the only solution to a hilariously trivial conflict...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your most memorable story of petty revenge?" people were ready to share the most satisfying example of instant karma and delightfully insignificant rage.

1.

I have a friend whose pumpkin/fall display at the end of his driveway would be run over by the neighborhood jerk. Happened every year. My friend decided to put a stop to it.

He withdrew money from his savings account so he would have enough to buy the largest pumpkin he could find, along with several large bags of Quikcrete. Filled that puppy up and made a real pretty display.